JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.

“I look forward to welcoming the public to the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, October 6. The State Fair continues to grow each year incorporating new activities for 11 days of fun-filled, family entertainment,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I am excited to announce the newest addition to your State Fair – the Great American Wild West Show. The Great American Wild West Show is a high energy, exciting and entertaining western show. For more than 25 years, the Endsley Family has brought to life the pageantry and excitement of the American West. Just as Buffalo Bill took the ‘Wild West’ to the masses, the Endsley Family has brought the ‘Great American Wild West’ to life. This show travels around the country performing at numerous State Fairs, and we are excited to be a part of their journey.”

There will be plenty of entertainment at the fair. Here’s what you can expect:

The Great American Wild West Show will take place daily at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with additional performances at 2:00 p.m. during the weekend. The Show will be located in the Mississippi Frontier Village with the pig races, petting zoo, pony rides, train depot, rattlesnake show and other activities.

Four nationally recognized artists will perform on the Budweiser Main Stage: Scotty McCreery, B.o.B., Midnight Star and Bobby Rush. Admission to the concerts is free with regular fair admission. Local artists and bands will perform on the Main Stage throughout the duration of the Fair.

The Mississippi State Fair Talent Show is making a comeback at the 2022 State Fair. The Talent Show takes place Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, at 6:00 p.m. in the Coliseum.

New this year is the 2022 Little Miss Mississippi State Fair beauty pageant taking place Sunday, October 9, at 9:00 a.m.

Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.

The Ag Expo with the Genuine MS Store will be located inside of the Trade Mart.

Returning to the Equine Center on the first weekend of the State Fair is the X-Treme Bull Riding Fall Nationals and the Tri State Rodeo.

“Our staff works year-round to produce a great Mississippi State Fair,” said Michael Lasseter, Executive Director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex. “This year, we have worked diligently to not only produce a great and safe State Fair, but to also present a new website to make keeping up with the Fairgrounds easier and more convenient. Also, we have created a new Instagram account that will keep everyone up to date with all the events happening on the Fairgrounds, including the upcoming 163rd Mississippi State Fair.”

Gate admission price to the fair is $5.00 per person and the parking fee is $5.00 per car. Children ages six and under will be admitted free of charge.

The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.

There will be free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.