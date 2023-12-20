JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recent data reveals that workers have lost billions of dollars from flexible spending accounts in recent years, and many could lose more if they don’t soon use their benefits.

According to research from Money.com, more than 40% of workers with FSAs forfeited at least part of their account contributions in recent years. On average, they lost between $339 and $408 a year by not using up all of their FSA money by the spending deadline. For many, that deadline could be December 31.

What is a flexible spending account?

According to Investopedia, an FSA is a type of savings account that provides the account holder with specific tax advantages. An FSA is sometimes called a “flexible spending arrangement” and can be established by an employer for employees.

According to HealthCare.gov, FSAs are limited to $3,050 per year per employer. If you’re married, your spouse can put up to $3,050 in an FSA with their employer too.

Account holders contribute a portion of their regular earnings before taxes; employers also can contribute to employees’ FSAs. Distributions from the account must be used to reimburse the employee for qualified expenses related to medical and dental services.

What can I buy with FSA funds?

FSA funds can be used for qualified medical expenses such as deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, and some drugs. The expenses are covered if incurred by:

You and your spouse. All dependents you claim on your tax return. Children under 27-years-old at the end of your tax year. Any person you could have claimed as a dependent on your return except that: The person filed a joint return;

The person had a gross income of $4,400 or more; or

You, or your spouse if filing jointly, could be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2023 return.

You can’t receive distributions from your FSA for the following expenses:

Amounts paid for health insurance premiums.

Amounts paid for long-term care coverage or expenses.

Amounts that are covered under another health plan.

The FSA store is a website that sells products and services that are FSA-eligible. Other mainstream stores, like Walmart, Walgreens and Costco, sell items that are FSA/HSA eligible online, in-store, or both.

How do I check to see when the spending deadline arrives?

For many plans, the spending deadline is December 31. However, that is not the case for all FSAs. It is best to check with your employer for the specifics of benefits and deadlines associated with your FSA.

Many employers also have the option to implement a grace period, allowing their employees up to 2 ½ months to spend their FSA money. Employers can allow their employees to roll over up to $610 of their FSA funds to the next plan year. While plans typically run from January 1 until the end of the calendar year, plans can start at any time.

Money in a health spending account — another type of plan that allows you to set aside pre-tax money — will keep rolling over from year to year, and you can use it through retirement. That is different than an FSA.