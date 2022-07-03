JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi.

Mark your calendar and don’t forget to check out 12 News’ Gas Tank Getaways that you can take right now.

Here’s what’s going on in Central Mississippi:

Here’s what’s going on in the Pine Belt:

Don’t forget about the waterparks open this summer around Mississippi. Not a fan of the water? Here’s some other outdoor activities you can try this summer.