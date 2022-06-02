JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The line between Spring and Summer starts to blur as we enter into June. It’s time to start expecting temperatures well into the 90s. Yet, with warmer weather comes pool days and backyard barbeques. Get out your sunglasses, turn down your A/C and get ready for this month’s activities.
Central Mississippi:
- June 2 – Summer Movie Nights At Duling Hall – Jackson
- June 3-4 – CelticFest on the Rez – Brandon
- June 4 – Bring the Heat Fest – Jackson
- June 4 – Saturday Market – Chalk Day – Vicksburg
- June 4 – Summer Concert Series – Brookhaven
- June 4 – PLAY DAY at the Jackson Zoo – Jackson
- June 4 – Youth Assembly – Jackson
- June 4 – Mississippi Achievement School District job fair – Yazoo City
- June 11 – Mississippi Pickle Fest – Jackson
- June 16 – Bentonia Blues Festival – Bentonia
- June 17 – Juneteenth firework show – Jackson
- June 18 – 6th Annual “Juneteenth on Farish” Festival – Jackson
- June 18 – Whiskey Myers performance – Brandon
- June 18 – Star-Spangled Night Run – Vicksburg
- June 25-26 – Mississippi Comic Con 2022 – Jackson
Pine Belt:
- All month – FestivalSouth – Hattiesburg, Columbia, Sumrall
- June 1 – Wieners and Buns – Hattiesburg
- June 1-4 – Simply Vintage June Market – Hattiesburg
- June 3, 10, 17 and 24 – The Market on Court 2022 – Ellisville
- June 4 – Southern Brunch – Laurel
- June 6 – 4th Annual Summer Job Fair – Hattiesburg
- June 10 – Tracy Byrd performance – Hattiesburg
- June 10-17 – Story Time with a Soldier – Hattiesburg
- June 10-11 – Mini golf – Laurel
- June 11 – Social on Short 7th – Laurel
- June 11 – Tacos & Tequila – Hattiesburg
- June 11 – Dapper Wolf Outdoor Sale – Hattiesburg
- June 14 – Pine Belt Quilters 2022 Exhibit – Hattiesburg
- June 14 – Snake Man – Sumrall
- June 17 – Bingo Night – Laurel
- June 18 – Moselle Fire and Rescue Bake Sale – Moselle
- June 18 – South Mississippi Toy Fest – Ellisville
- June 18 – 8th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival – Hattiesburg
- June 20-24 – Jam Session Camp – Hattiesburg
- June 23 – Laurel Farmers Market – Laurel
The City of Hattiesburg also published a summer activity guide for neighbors.
Nationally:
- June 14 – Flag Day
- June 19 – Juneteenth
- June 19 – Father’s Day