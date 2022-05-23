JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Memorial Day will be observed across the country on Monday, May 30 this year. Americans will be remembering those who lost their lives while serving the country.

These restaurants around Mississippi will be open:

Babalu Tacos & Tapas (Jackson)

Pig & Pint (Jackson)

Char Restaurant (Jackson)

Keifer’s Restaurant (Jackson)

Hickory Pit (Jackson)

These restaurants will be closed:

The Iron Horse Grill (Jackson)

The Manship (Jackson)

Saltine Restaurant (Jackson)

Many stores offer sales on Memorial Day, so most stores are open for the holiday. However, regular business hours may vary. Offers.com provided a list of national businesses that will be open or closed for the holiday. Many local businesses will remain open, too.

Here’s what will be open:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Call to verify hours

Big Lots – Regular store hours

Bed Bath & Beyond – Regular store hours

Home Depot – Regular store hours

Kohl’s – Regular store hours

Lowe’s – Regular store about

Sam’s Club – Closes at 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day

Starbucks – Call to verify hours

Target – Regular store hours

Whole Foods – Regular store hours

Walmart – Regular store hours

Here’s what will be closed nationally: