JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Memorial Day will be observed across the country on Monday, May 30 this year. Americans will be remembering those who lost their lives while serving the country.
These restaurants around Mississippi will be open:
- Babalu Tacos & Tapas (Jackson)
- Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Char Restaurant (Jackson)
- Keifer’s Restaurant (Jackson)
- Hickory Pit (Jackson)
These restaurants will be closed:
- The Iron Horse Grill (Jackson)
- The Manship (Jackson)
- Saltine Restaurant (Jackson)
Many stores offer sales on Memorial Day, so most stores are open for the holiday. However, regular business hours may vary. Offers.com provided a list of national businesses that will be open or closed for the holiday. Many local businesses will remain open, too.
Here’s what will be open:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Call to verify hours
- Big Lots – Regular store hours
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Regular store hours
- Home Depot – Regular store hours
- Kohl’s – Regular store hours
- Lowe’s – Regular store about
- Sam’s Club – Closes at 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day
- Starbucks – Call to verify hours
- Target – Regular store hours
- Whole Foods – Regular store hours
- Walmart – Regular store hours
Here’s what will be closed nationally:
- Costco
- Banks
- USPS