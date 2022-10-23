JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to eight public universities that are overseen by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Those eight universities are Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, The Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi and The University of Southern Mississippi.
Students come from near and far to attend one of the eight IHL universities in Mississippi. The IHL keeps track of where those students are coming from. An interactive data tool on the IHL’s website notes where students came from to attend a Mississippi university in 2021. That data is listed below by the top five counties, states and countries. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is also included.
By county:
- Hinds – 4,836 students
- Madison – 3,632 students
- Rankin – 3,173 students
- Desoto – 3,010 students
- Harrison – 2,908 students
By state:
- Tennessee – 3,225 students
- Alabama – 3,049 students
- Louisiana – 2,434 students
- Texas – 2,388 students
- Georgia – 2,032 students
By country:
- India – 305 students
- Nigeria – 218 students
- China – 211 students
- Nepal – 206 students
- Bangladesh – 106 students
Find out more about Mississippi’s student characteristics, transfers, degrees and more on the IHL’s website.