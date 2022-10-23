JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to eight public universities that are overseen by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Those eight universities are Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, The Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi and The University of Southern Mississippi.

Students come from near and far to attend one of the eight IHL universities in Mississippi. The IHL keeps track of where those students are coming from. An interactive data tool on the IHL’s website notes where students came from to attend a Mississippi university in 2021. That data is listed below by the top five counties, states and countries. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is also included.

By county:

Hinds – 4,836 students

Madison – 3,632 students

Rankin – 3,173 students

Desoto – 3,010 students

Harrison – 2,908 students

By state:

Tennessee – 3,225 students

Alabama – 3,049 students

Louisiana – 2,434 students

Texas – 2,388 students

Georgia – 2,032 students

By country:

India – 305 students

Nigeria – 218 students

China – 211 students

Nepal – 206 students

Bangladesh – 106 students

Find out more about Mississippi’s student characteristics, transfers, degrees and more on the IHL’s website.