CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – The slugburger is a staple of Northeast Mississippi.

According to Visit Mississippi, slugburgers are patties made of mixtures of soy, flour, pork, and beef. The patties are fried in oil and sandwiched between two pieces of bread.

Back in the day, the dish often sold for a nickel, which was commonly called a “slug.” Today, slugburgers are usually served on a white bun with pickles, chopped onion and mustard.

There are several locations in Northeast Mississippi that sell the unique dish.

Latham’s Hamburger Inn – New Albany

Located in historic Downtown New Albany, Latham’s has been open since 1934. The business is open from Tuesday through Saturday (hours vary). Latham’s Hamburger Inn is located at 106 Main Street W.

Slugburger Café – Corinth

The Slugburger Café is located in Corinth, Mississippi. The business is open from Monday through Saturday. The Slugburger Café is located at 3000 Highway 72 W.

Borroum’s Drugstore – Corinth

The building that Borroum’s is located in dates back to 1843. The business is open from Monday through Saturday (hours vary). Borroum’s Drugstore is located at 604 Waldron Street in Corinth.

White Trolley Café – Corinth

This diner has their own spin on the classic slugburger. The business is open from Monday through Saturday. The White Trolley Café is located at 1215 Highway 72 E.