JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Girl Scout cookie season is here, and you can buy some to support your local troop!

Girl Scout cookies are available to purchase online or at booths set up in your area. Click here to search for times, dates and locations of Girl Scout booths.

This year, the Girl Scout troops are unveiling a new flavor. The Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and sea salt.

Some cookies are also offered in diet-friendly options like gluten-free, vegan, Kosher and Halal.