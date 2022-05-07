JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern comfort food is a unique genre of American food known around the world. Cornbread, pot roast, fried catfish and more are all staples of Mississippi cuisine, but let’s not forget how well Mississippians can craft a delicious dessert, too.

Visit Mississippi published a list of Mississippi’s best signature desserts and where to find them. Here’s what they had to say:

Lemon Ice Box Pie from Crystal Grill in Greenwood

Made with lemon filling, a graham cracker crust and whipped cream. Crystal Grill’s is notable because this dessert was featured on the Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate!”

Mississippi Mud Pie from The Chimneys in Gulfport

Imagine a brownie base, melted marshmallows and chocolate sauce. Perhaps the most famous of them all, but it’s made differently nearly every time you eat it. This recipe differs based on which family recipe you ask for.

Black Bottom Pie from Weidmann’s in Meridian

A dark chocolate cream pie with a layer of whiskey-spiked custard on a ginger snap crust. This dessert is crafted in Mississippi’s oldest restaurant.

Pecan Praline Pie at Walnut Hills Restaurant in Vicksburg

Is it pee-can or pah-cahn? A true Southerner knows the right answer. Walnut Hills Restaurant makes this dessert with a special praline pecan liqueur.

White Chocolate Bread Pudding from Crescent City Grill in Hattiesburg

This dessert can vary, depending where you get it from. Some emphasize the bread or pudding more than the other. The owner of Crescent City Grill tried this dessert in New Orleans for the first time and created his own version for his restaurant.

Bananas Foster Banana Pudding from Pig & Pint in Jackson

When was the last time you went to a family event and someone didn’t bring banana pudding? A Southern classic, but add a twist. Pig & Pint goes the extra mile by adding a brown sugar rum sauce.

Sugaree’s Layer Cakes from Sugaree’s Bakery in New Albany

This famous cake has been featured in Oprah Magazine, Southern Living and the New York Times. The bakery offers flavors like caramel, strawberry, rainbow and more.

Cotton Blues Cheesecakes from Cotton Blues in Hattiesburg

Okay, yes, cheesecake is a New York thing. However, have you ever had one that weighs four pounds? Cotton Blues Kitchen & Marketplace uses only seven ingredients in their cheesecakes and offers them in original, strawberry, sea-salted caramel and blueberry flavors.

If you haven’t tried some of these desserts, ask your mother or grandmother for the recipe. They probably have one. Or, make a trip out of visiting each spot to try them out.

Click here to check out some other Southern dessert recipes.