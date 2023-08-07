JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) announced some counties are under a burn ban. Mississippi has been placed under several excessive heat warnings this summer.

Amite, Lawrence and Walthall counties were placed under burn bans on August 7, 2023.

The Amite County burn ban is expected to expire on September 4, 2023. The Lawrence County burn ban is expected to expire on August 21, 2023. The Walthall County burn ban is expected to expire on August 30, 2023.

Burn bans are restrictions on outdoor burning during drought or wildfire conditions.

The local sheriff’s department enforces burn bans, according to MFC officials. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Exemptions from a Burn Ban

Mississippi Forestry Commission Certified Burn Managers County Fire Services Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website Agricultural field burn Other

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

Propane / Gas grills

Propane / Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

MFC officials are calling on all residents to exercise caution and be fire aware amid the high temperatures and dry conditions.

“Wildfire prevention is of utmost importance, especially during these dry and hot conditions,” said Randy Giachelli, Mississippi Fire Chief for the MFC. “By following a few simple guidelines, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfires and protect our communities.”

The MFC advises residents to:

Refrain from burning any items on hot, dry, and windy days.

Obey any burn bans or local notices.

Remember that nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans.

Campfires left unattended, careless discarding of smoking materials, hot ashes and BBQ coals, and operating equipment that throws sparks are the primary causes of human-related wildfires.

To ensure the safety of all Mississippians, the MFC urges immediate reporting of any wildfires. If you spot a wildfire, please call 911.

“It’s always fire season somewhere in the U.S., and every region of the country can be susceptible to wildfires,” added Giachelli. “While prescribed fires are necessary in some ecosystems and are executed by professionals, we also focus on preventing unwanted, human-caused wildfires.”