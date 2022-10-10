JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions.

During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed.

The following counties are under burn bans:

Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31

Chickasaw County – Oct. 6 to Oct. 31

Clay County – Oct. 8 to Oct. 31

Copiah County – Oct. 11 to Nov. 11

Humphreys County – Oct. 5 to Oct. 31

Jefferson Davis County – Sep. 29 to Oct. 17

Lawrence County – Oct. 3 to Oct. 17

Lincoln County – Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

Marion County – Sept. 29 to Oct. 31

Panola County – Oct. 3 to Oct. 28

Pike County – Sept. 27 to Oct. 15

Pontotoc County – Oct. 11 to Nov. 1

Quitman County – Oct. 3 to Oct. 31

Sunflower County – Oct. 8 to Oct. 31

Tallahatchie County – Sept. 28 to Oct. 12

Tate County – Sept. 29 to Oct. 17

Walthall County – Oct. 3 to Oct. 30

Washington County – Oct. 7 to Oct. 31

According to the MFC, Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500.

Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning are not allowed during burn bans. However, propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters and charcoal grills are allowed.