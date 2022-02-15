JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to dry conditions in Mississippi, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed some counties under burn bans.

The following counties are under burn bans:

Adams County – Feb. 14 to March 14

Panola County – Feb. 14 to March 7

Pike County – Feb. 15 to Feb. 28

Scott County – Feb. 15 to Feb. 22

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Red Flag Warning for the state, which will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.