JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to dry conditions in Mississippi, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed some counties under burn bans.
The following counties are under burn bans:
- Adams County – Feb. 14 to March 14
- Panola County – Feb. 14 to March 7
- Pike County – Feb. 15 to Feb. 28
- Scott County – Feb. 15 to Feb. 22
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Red Flag Warning for the state, which will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.