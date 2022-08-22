JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day is around the corner. While it’s a federal holiday that honors the American labor movement, most major retailers remain open. In fact, many of them will have Labor Day sales.

However, stores may have reduced hours on Labor Day:

Grocery: Most grocery stores will be open. Be sure to check with your local store to see if they will be open during regular hours or reduced for the holiday.

Many liquor stores are open on Labor Day. However, as some liquor stores are family-run small businesses, they may close or open only for limited hours in order to give employees time off for the holiday.

Most major chain restaurants and many local establishments will stay open on Labor Day.

Labor Day 2022 Store Hours

Aldi Labor Day hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Note that these are reduced hours from Aldi’s regular hours on a Monday.

Stores that will be closed on Labor Day