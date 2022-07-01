JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Independence Day is around the corner, and shoppers looking to shop Fourth of July sales may be wondering which stores will be open or closed for the holiday.

In general, most major retailers and restaurants remain open on July 4. However, some locations and franchises may close early to give their employees time with their families.

Stores Open on July 4

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Best Buy: Best Buy stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location.

Best Buy stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Home Depot: Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location.

Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Kohl’s: Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lowe’s: Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sam’s Club: Open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members Target: Open on the Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location.

Open on the Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Walmart: Walmart will be open on the Fourth of July during regular hours.

Stores Closed on July 4

Costco: Closed on July 4

Grocery Stores Open on July 4