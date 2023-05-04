JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the summer months, more Mississippians will be outside, and they could encounter one of the state’s venomous snakes.

Mississippi is home to more than 50 different kinds of snakes; venomous and nonvenomous. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), only six snakes in the state are venomous.

Whenever possible, MDWFP officials said Mississippians should leave snakes alone. Seventy-five percent of all bites by venomous snakes occur when an individual is trying to kill or harass a snake.

The best way to recognize venomous snakes is by their identifying characteristics and color patterns. According to MDWFP, most venomous snakes have wide, triangular-shaped heads.

The following snakes are the venomous snakes that are found in Mississippi:

Copperhead

According to MDWFP, the average length of a copperhead is 2 to 3 feet. The ground color is light gray or beige with darker brown hourglass-shaped crossbands, often with a pinkish or orange wash. A thin dark line runs back from the eye to the corner of the mouth.

Copperheads are found everywhere in the state except on the immediate Gulf Coast and the barrier islands. Their favorite habitat is hardwood forest, but pine country, old fields and bottomlands are frequented by the snake.

Cottonmouth

The average length of a cottonmouth is 2 1/2 to 4 feet. Adult cottonmouths are brown to khaki-green to black with indistinct wavy, darker crossbands. The snake gapes the mouth wide-open when threatened.

The cottonmouth is also referred to in Mississippi as the “water moccasin” and “stump-tailed moccasin.”

According to MDWFP, the snake frequents creeks, swamps, bayous and virtually all aquatic habitats in the state, including brackish coastal marshes and the barrier islands.

Pygmy Rattlesnake

The average length of the pygmy rattlesnake is 18 to 20 inches. MDWFP officials said the snake has dark spots running down its back, with one or two alternating rows down each side. The rattles on its tail are tiny in size.

Pygmy rattlesnakes range over most of Mississippi. They prefer flatwoods, both pine and hardwood forests, and the environs of swamps.

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is Mississippi’s largest rattlesnake. The average length is 4 to 5 1/2 feet. Their color is medium brown or tan with dark diamond-shaped markings. Each diamond is bordered by a single row of light colored scales. There is also a prominent rattle on tail.

According to MDWFP, eastern diamondbacks were once common in the longleaf pine forests of southern Mississippi.

Canebrake Rattlesnake

The average length of a canebrake rattlesnake is 3 to 4 1/2 feet. MDWFP officials said the ground color is gray to tan, often with a distinct pinkish wash. There are wavy black bands cross the body. The tail is velvet-black with a prominent rattle.

In Mississippi these snakes are almost exclusively referred to as “timber rattlers.” These snakes inhabit forest and river bottoms throughout the save, save the immediate Gulf Coast.

Coral snake

The average length of a coral snake is 2 to 3 feet. According to MDWFP, the body is slender and cylindrical with a small head and tiny black eyes. This snake is brightly ringed with wide black and wide red bands, separated by narrow yellow bands.

Coral snakes inhabit sandy pinewoods in the southeastern counties of Mississippi.

Copperhead (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Cottonhead (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Pygmy Rattlesnake (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Canebrake Rattlesnake (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Coral snake (Courtesy: MDWFP)

If you are bitten by a venomous snake in Mississippi, don’t panic. You should keep the bitten area at or slightly below heart level, wash the area thoroughly and go to a medical facility as quickly as possible.

MDWFP officials encouraged Mississippians, who are planning to be outdoors during the summer months, to take steps to reduce the risk of being bitten. Here are some tips:

When you are in areas where there may be snakes, wear long pants and/or shoes that protect your ankles.

Always look carefully where you are walking or placing your hands.

Always use a flashlight for activities after dark such as gathering firewood.

Choose a campsite that is away from woodpiles, cave entrances, swampy areas, or thick underbrush.

Use care when moving boats left on shore for several hours.

If you see a snake carefully step away from it. Never attempt to capture or kill snakes.

Treat “dead” snakes as you would live snakes.

If you are attempting to identify a snake, make sure you are not within its striking distance, which is usually 2/3 of the snake’s body length.

Bring a companion when traveling in areas where there may be snakes.

Remember that venomous snakes can climb trees, can bite under water, and may enter saltwater.

MDWFP officials said snakes are important predators in Mississippi, and residents should not kill snakes.