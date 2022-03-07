JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate on Monday confirmed Brad White as executive director of the state Department of Transportation.

White has been working in the role since July 1. The three elected transportation commissioners voted unanimously in June to nominate him for the job.

It’s not unusual for nominees to serve several months while waiting for state Senate confirmation.

White moved to the Department of Transportation after serving as chief of staff for Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He had also been chief of staff for two Republican U.S. senators, Cindy Hyde-Smith and the late Thad Cochran, and for the state Department of Audit.

White was an assistant to former Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005. White was chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party from 2008 to 2011.