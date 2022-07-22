BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifteen bat species are found throughout Mississippi. Often misunderstood creatures, the bats only feast on insects in the state.

Bats roost during the day in a variety of different places, including trees, caves, and man-made structures such as culverts, bridges, and abandoned buildings.

There are event bats along the Mississippi coast, where caves are nonexistent. Most bats on the coast prefer man-made structures or a tree habitat, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service.

In a year-long monitoring effort done by a MSU graduate student, some species of bats were shown to be active year-round on the coast. This activity could have much to do with the mild winters the Mississippi coast experiences compared to other parts of the state.

However, the bats are facing many threats, including habitat loss, roost destruction and human prejudices. Another major hazard is white nose syndrome (WNS), according to MSU Extension Service officials.

WNS is a disease that causes hibernating bats to become active when their energy and fat reserves are low. If food is unavailable for weeks to months, devastating mortalities result from the disease.

MSU Extension Service officials said the disease has wiped out colonies of cave-hibernating bats due to the close quarters in caverns and the disease’s contagious nature.

Recently, WNS was confirmed in Mississippi on a tri-colored bat in a culvert in Montgomery County. Tri-colored bats are now considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

As wintering cave-dwelling bats become increasingly vulnerable to WNS, MSU Extension Service officials said coastal Mississippi forests could become a key habitat for the Southeastern bats that migrate to the area for summer and maternity season.

An MSU graduate student at the MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center is monitoring bat presence and activity within coastal pine savannah forests.