JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is the home of some of the country’s most iconic authors, including William Faulkner, Eudora Welty and Tennessee Williams.

Mississippians and visitors to the state can learn more about the acclaimed authors on the Mississippi Writers Trail. According to Visit Mississippi, the trail pays tribute to Mississippi’s influential writers across the state.

Writers on the trail include:

Margaret Walker Alexander – Jackson

The Margaret Walker Center is an archive and museum dedicated to the preservation, interpretation and dissemination of African American history and culture. The center houses significant records like the papers of the late Walker.

William Faulkner – Oxford

Rowan Oak was the home of William Faulkner for more than 40 years. The property and grounds are open to the public year-round, from dawn until dusk, including the Bailey Woods Trail, which connects the historic property to the University of Mississippi Museum.

Shelby Foote – Greenville

The Shelby Foote marker is located in front of the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Greenville. Foote began his early career as an author publishing five works of victim. He’s also remembered as a historian, especially for his three-volume study entitled The Civil War: A Narrative (1958, 1963, 1974).

Walker Percy – Greenville

The Walker Percy marker is also located in front of the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center in Greenville. His first published novel, The Moviegoer, won the 1962 National Book Award.

Elizabeth Spencer – Carrollton

Elizabeth Spencer aspired to be a writer early on. After receiving encouragement from Eudora Welty, she began a long career of teaching and writing award-winning fiction. The Light in the Piazza became a popular movie and a acclaimed musical and opera. Her works are collected in the distinguished Library of America Series.

Ida B. Wells – Holly Springs

Ida B. Wells grew up in Holly Springs and attended what is now Rust College. She went on to become part owner of The Memphis Free Speech and Headlight newspaper. She later co-founded the NAACP, and was active in the National Association of Colored Women.

Eudora Welty – Jackson

Eudora Welty was born in Jackson. Her first publication was a short story, “Death of a Traveling Salesman,” in 1936. A Curtain of Green, The Wide Net, Delta Wedding, and The Golden Apples were among her other works that were published. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for The Optimist’s Daughter.

Tennessee Williams – Clarksdale

The Cutrer Mansion became a center for the study of Tennessee Williams, as well as the history and culture of the Delta. Williams often attended events at the mansion. The Cutrer family and their mansion inspired character names and settings in many of his plays, including A Streetcar Named Desire, The Glass Menagerie, Orpheus Descending and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Richard Wright – Natchez

Richard Wright was born in Roxie, which is located near Natchez. In 1940, he achieved national fame with his best-selling novel, Native Son. He released his autobiography Black Boy in 1945, which describes his horrific years growing up in the south.

Anne Moody – Centreville

Anne Moody, a heroine of the Civil Rights Movement, was born in Wilkinson County in 1940. In her 1968 memoir, Coming of Age in Mississippi, Moody articulates what it was like to grow up in poverty and suffer racial discrimination. In 1975, she published a collection of stories, Mr. Death.

Dorothy Shawhan – Cleveland

Dorothy Shawhan was the long-time English chair and professor at Delta State University. Shawhan published several books and articles including two with University Press of Mississippi (UPM) – “Fannye Cook: Mississippi’s Pioneering Conservationist” and “Spirit of the Delta: The Art of Carolyn Norris.”

Richard Ford – Clarksdale

The Richard Ford marker is located at the Clarksdale Carnegie Public Library. Ford received acclaim for his novels, “A Piece of My Heart,” and “The Ultimate Good Luck.” His first novel, “The Sportsman,” was named one of TIME Magazine’s Top 100 novels. He received a Pulitzer Prize for “Independence Day.”

Willie Morris – Yazoo City

Willie Morris was an editor for the Daily Texan and won a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University in England. He was editor for the Texas Observer and later became editor-in-chief of Harper’s Magazine in New York. When he returned to Mississippi, he became a writer-in-residence at Ole Miss. Some of his award-winning books include North Toward Home, Yazoo, and My Dog Skip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.