JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eddie Maloney, president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, has died at the age of 71.

Maloney, a Jackson neighbor, grew up playing all-star baseball and basketball at St. Joseph High School. He also attended St. Richard’s Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic School.

He continued his education at the University of Mississippi. In 1972, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration. He was a member and former officer of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He stayed involved at Ole Miss by serving as the President of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and the Business Advisory Board. He also served on the Ole miss Athletics Committee.

He remained involved in his religion as a member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, where he participated in small group sessions, sang in the choir and served on committees.

Maloney remained involved in sports. He was the co-owner of the Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals baseball clubs. Mets General Manager Frank Cashen said Maloney had the best job in baseball “keeping the beer cold and playing golf.” He was also the owner and director of Ryan-Sanders Baseball and part owner of the Round Rock Express Baseball team in Round Rock, Texas.

He spent his time serving in multiple organizations across Mississippi. He was the President of the Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, the Country Club of Jackson, St. Dominic’s Hospital Foundation, St. Catherine’s Village Foundation and Hospice of Mississippi. He also served as the chairman of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership and Captain of the Mississippi Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

His work didn’t go unnoticed. He received the CEO award from the Mississippi Business Journal, the American Heritage Award from the Anti-Defamation League, the Samaritan Award from the Catholic Church at the Bishop’s Ball, the Image Award in Business from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Mu Sigma Chapter and the Newcomen Award in Mississippi.

In his time with Cowboy Maloney’s, the store sold the first DirecTV home satellite system in the world. In 1991, he experienced the acquisition of Electric City from Southern Co., a Southeast electric utility.

In his personal life, Maloney was an avid golfer and enjoyed his escapes on the different courses he played. He made new friends and called them all each year around Christmas.

Courtesy: Johnny Maloney

Eddie Maloney succumbed to a brief illness from lung disease.

He is remembered by his wife Rhoda and their three children; Lindsey O’Connell, Leigh Anne Coleman and Kelly Maloney Nations. He will also be remembered by his four grandchildren.

Family members said a celebration of his life will be held in the future.