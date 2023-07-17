JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the musical and entertainment lineup, as well as new attractions slated for the 164th Mississippi State Fair.

Several nationally recognized artists will perform inside the Mississippi Coliseum throughout the upcoming State Fair, which will be held October 5-15, 2023. This year, the Mississippi State Fair will also host a talent competition where winners and runners-up will have the chance to win a VIP Executive Producer Audition for American Idol.

Grammy-nominated country music star Josh Turner will perform on Thursday, October 5, as part of his “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” following his opening act, Mississippi native and winner of “The Voice,” Todd Tilghman.

Line Dance with Cupid, a special dance concert featuring R&B vocalist Cupid, will be held on Sunday, October 8, and will remain open to the public from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, October 12, Mississippian Walker Wilson will open for up-and-coming country music star ERNEST.

Mississippi native and comedian Rita Brent will provide a comedy show for the public on Friday, October 13, along with JJ Williamson, Kerwin Claiborne, Marvin Hunter and DJ Koolaid.

On Saturday, October 14, Motown and R&B artists, The Commodores, will perform following their opening act, Four Washington.

The last headliner to perform will be Grammy-nominated Christian solo artist Jeremy Camp on Sunday, October 15, and Mississippi native Kayla Berry will open.

“We’re excited to announce the entertainers headlining this year’s Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We always try to do something new and exciting for the State Fair. This year, our fairgrounds staff have put together a lineup of renowned musical artists, as well as an all-new comedy show and line dancing event. There is truly something for everyone at the Mississippi State Fair. I encourage the public to purchase tickets for these shows in advance by visiting Ticketmaster.com.”

All tickets purchased in advance for the concerts and comedy show happening inside the Mississippi Coliseum will include regular fair admission. Tickets are available for purchase now at Ticketmaster.com.

Local artists and bands will perform on the Michelob Ultra Main Stage near the Midway throughout the duration of the State Fair.