JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This weekend, daylight saving time is out, and standard is in.

Daylight saving time will officially end on Sunday, November 6 as the clocks “fall back,” and we gain an extra hour of sleep.

While many people will be changing their clocks, leaders with the American Red Cross also want you to check your home’s smoke alarms during this time.

According to the American Red Cross, approximately seven people lose their lives to home fires everyday in the United States.

According to Mark Beddingfield, regional executive director for the Red Cross, the agency has helped 380 households within the past month.

“The purpose of the smoke alarm is for it to alert you when a fire occurs, so that you can get out sooner,” said Beddingfield. “We want to ensure to keep everyone safe.”

Beddingfield said house fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

“Install smoke alarms on every level on of your home, and replace those smoke alarms that are ten years or older,” he explained.

For more information on testing your smoke alarm and escape plan, click here.