Wicker, Hyde-Smith announce opposition to January 6 commission proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – United States Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued a statement on Friday after opposing legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6, at the U.S. Capitol building.
“It is clear that the events of January 6 have been and will continue to be investigated by Congress and our law enforcement agencies. It is my view that adding a new commission to this mix would inevitably delay and distract from the productive investigations already underway.”U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
“The shameful attack on our Capitol in January deserves to be investigated thoroughly, but this Democratic proposal would enable a politically-skewed exercise that I cannot support. There are, in fact, multiple bipartisan congressional investigations underway, including work by the Rules Committee. The Justice Department, FBI, and law enforcement are also actively pursuing the prosecution of those who broke the law as part of the January 6 riot. I support these ongoing activities and responsible efforts to improve security at the Capitol.”U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)