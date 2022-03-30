JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Wednesday, March 30, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, welcomed the allocation of more than $152 million in funds from the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 Army Corps Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Work Plans for projects in Mississippi.

“These projects including water, wastewater, ports, and flood control infrastructure projects from the Army Corps of Engineers are the kind of significant and expansive hard infrastructure investments Mississippi needs. I am glad to see the bipartisan infrastructure law is already having a major impact in our state. I look forward to continuing to work with the Corps as they disburse additional funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ,” Wicker said.

Projects funded by the Army Corps’ Work Plan are listed below.

Studies: $300,000

$300,000 for the Pearl River Flood Control Project

Construction: $117.22 million

$77 million for Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program Projects, including:

Bayou Cumbest Ecosystem Restoration and Hurricane Storm Damage Reduction

Admiral Island Ecosystem Restoration

Franklin Creek Ecosystem Restoration

Turkey Creek Ecosystem Restoration

Dantzler Ecosystem Restoration

Waveland Floodproofing $14.05 million for DeSoto County Wastewater Treatment $10.9 million for Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure in Louisville, Marion, Quitman, and Brandon $10.3 million for Jackson County Water Treatment $5 million for City of Jackson Water and Wastewater Improvements



Continuing Authorities Program: $550,000

$325,000 for Long Beach Harbor Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project Feasibility Study

$25,000 for Lexington Emergency Streambank and Shoreline Protection Project

$200,000 for Port of Rosedale Expansion

Operations and Maintenance: $15.3 million

$5 million for Biloxi Harbor

$4,000 for Claiborne County Port

$6.7 million for Gulfport Harbor

$200,000 for Yazoo River

$3.4 million for Okatibbee Lake

$9,000 for Pearl River

Mississippi River & Tributaries: $18.9 million

$2.15 million for Arkabutla Lake

$2.15 million for Enid Lake

$2 million for Greenwood

$3.1 million for Grenada Lake

$500,000 for Sardis Lake

$3 million for Yazoo Backwater Area

