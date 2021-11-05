Widow of Ingalls Shipbuilding worker speaks about his death

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — The family of a man who died after a workplace accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding is getting ready to say goodbye. Randy Wade leaves behind a wife, four children, and 12 grandchildren.

Robin said her husband Randy would text her every morning, and when she got his text on Oct. 27, she had no idea it would be the last.

On that day, Robin Wade got a call that would change her life forever. She said, “They just said we need you to get to the emergency room, your husband’s been in an accident on the boat.”

She made her way to the emergency room and said when she got there she collapsed, and hospital staff put her in a wheelchair so she could get into the hospital.

“They had him in a medically induced coma because he had the worst brain injury that they had ever seen,” Robin said.

Randy Wade died just six days later, on Nov. 2.

“The nurse that took care of him had a miscarriage a couple of months ago, and she has two twin girls, and she asked me to make sure that he found the Sullivan girls so he could be a Papa to them, so I’m sure he already found them,” Robin said.

Robin says her husband would do anything for anyone, and it’s something that didn’t stop after death. She said, “I got word that up to 75 people have received tissue, bone, some veins and arteries in his legs for somebody that had limited mobility because of their disease, so in the end, Randy helped everybody his entire life and he’s still helping them.”

Randy was only about a month from retirement. Nov. 24 would’ve been his last day at Ingalls.

Robin said, “I think that’s the worst part, cause he had all these plans — and that was the worst part.”

Now she wears his wedding ring around her neck and something he wore every day on her wrist. She said, “Every morning, you know, he’d put his overalls on and then put his little do-rag on, and that’s what he wore all day long. They found it and got it back to me.”

She added, “It’s definitely something that I’ll cherish.”

Robin’s message is for people to cherish all the time with their loved ones because you never know how many days you have left.

Family will hold services for Randy on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs. It will be followed by a graveside service at the family’s cemetery.