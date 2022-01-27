JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will accept a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Tuesday, February 1.

The application period will close on Tuesday, February 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application during the period.

MDAC will provide “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. They will also provide training on how to use the “smart” traps.

Applications must be completed and submitted online. The summited applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.