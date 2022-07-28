JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will accept a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Monday, August 1.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides advanced wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC also provides the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping and historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage. Adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application. Traps will be available for one-month intervals upon usage and success.

One trap per 500 – 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

“We are entering the third year of the program and demand for traps is growing,” said Gipson. “This demand is a result of more landowners learning about the success of our program and needing assistance to help fight this nuisance animal.”

Gipson said on August 5, he will announce how his agency will be expanding the Wild Hog Control Program through a new partnership that will provide more assistance to landowners.

All Mississippi counties are eligible to take part in the application process. The application period for WHCP will end on Monday, August 15.

Trap applications can be submitted online.