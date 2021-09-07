Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate’s death under investigation

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) are investigating the death of a Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate.

According to leaders with Management & Training Corporation, officers determined Charles Spencer, 25, was in need of medical attention on Sunday, September 5. He was transferred to the medical unit, where he was unresponsive, and medical staff were unable to revive him.

Officials said an autopsy will determine Spencer’s cause of death.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for a drive-by shooting in Desoto County. He was sentenced in 2015.