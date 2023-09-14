WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate in Wilkinson County escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville.

Deputies said Christopher Diaz, 32, escaped on Wednesday, September 13. His last known location was on Jackson, Louisiana Road in Woodville.

Diaz is described as 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has what appears to be two tear drop tattoos on his face just beneath his right eye.

Investigators said the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has agents checking areas along the coast where it is believed Diaz could be headed.

Deputies said Diaz was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was being housed at the Wilkinson Community Community Work Center.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or has information on his whereabouts can contact MDOC at 662-745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.