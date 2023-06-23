WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men and a woman have been convicted in connection to the murder of an 11-year-old in Wilkinson County.

On June 23, a jury found William Jackson III and Dominique Weatherspoon guilty of first degree murder in the death of 11-year-old LaKerriyah Chambers. They were also found guilty of aggravated assault of Shelitha Jarvis, who was shot in the leg.

Prosecutors said Derrick Brown, Jr., pled guilty to the same charges on June 20.

According to investigators, the trio went on a shooting spree in Wilkinson County during the early morning hours of June 11, 2020.

Judge Carmen Drake sentenced Jackson to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the death of Chambers and 20 years for shooting Jarvis, plus five years for a firearm enhancement.

Weatherspoon was sentenced to life for murder and 20 years for the assault, plus 10 years for a firearm enhancement.

Brown was sentenced to life for the murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault.

William Jackson III (Courtesy: Wilkinson County District Attorney’s Office)

Dominique Weatherspoon (Courtesy: Wilkinson County District Attorney’s Office)

Derrick Brown, Jr. (Courtesy: Wilkinson County District Attorney’s Office)

“It’s a sad day when people sleeping in their beds are awaken by bullets entering their bodies,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins. “I delighted to bring justice to all the people involved and may LaKerryia Chambers rest in peace.”