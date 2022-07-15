OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Nobel Prize-winning Mississippi author, William Faulkner, will be examined through the lens of modernism during the University of Mississippi’s (UM) 48th annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference, set for July 17–21.

Focusing on the theme “Faulkner’s Modernisms,” the hybrid international conference includes five days of lectures, panels, tours and other presentations. All keynote presentations, panels, film screenings and teaching sessions will be held in-person with a remote option for international scholars prohibited from traveling to the U.S.

Keynote speakers and topics for the conference include:

Leigh Anne Duck, of the University of Memphis, who will discuss “Modernist Phenomenologies of Segregated Space: A Hypothesis”

Jack D. Elliott Jr., Mississippi Department of Archives and History, who will talk about “Shadows on the Wall: Colonel W.C. Falkner in Legend”

Susan Stanford Friedman, University of Wisconsin, whose topic is “Family, Nation, Sin: Faulkner in Conversation with Albert Wendt (Samoa) and Elif Shafak (Turkey)”

Julian Murphet. University of Adelaide, who will talk about “Divisions of Aesthetic Labour; or, When is Faulkner not Modern?”

Michael Zeitlin, University of British Columbia, who will discuss “Mechanical and Human Factors in Faulkner Aviation.”

This year also marks the second Ann J. Abadie Lecture in Southern Studies at the conference.

The second Abadie Lecturer is the distinguished novelist Percival Everett, author of more than 30 novels and story collections. A Distinguished Professor of English at University of Southern California, Everett will read from his award-winning fiction and discuss the role that Faulkner has played in his life and work.

Registration for the five days of events is $300 per person, and $150 for students. It’s also possible to register for a single day of the conference for $50. Remote registrants are encouraged to upgrade to the latest version of Zoom software before the conference begins.

