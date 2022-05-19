JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association announced the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition.

Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery in Oxford, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table 100 in Flowood.

The “Truffle Deviled Eggs” dish, the creation of City Grocery Chef Nic Swogger, was also named Mississippi’s Best Deviled Egg by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association. (Courtesy: The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board)

Table 100’s “Deviled Eggs” dish was named Mississippi’s Best Deviled Egg by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association. (Courtesy: The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board)

Recognizing that there have been some tough times for restaurants in the state since the on-set of COVID-19, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association created an exciting opportunity for restaurants to promote a deviled egg dish, to help support this vital industry.