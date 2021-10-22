Winona awarded $3M by U.S. Dept. of Commerce Economic Development Administration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $3,712,568 in funds through the Economic Adjustment Assistance Program to the city of Winona, Mississippi.

The EDA investment supports the City of Winona with increasing water pressure and supply and providing a backup supply of clean water during emergencies to assist with recovery efforts from the 2019 floods that impacted Montgomery County.

“President Biden, along with the EDA, has offered this municipality much needed assistance,” said Thompson. “Severe weather has constantly afflicted the Winona community. Hopefully, these funds will rebuild and restrengthen their water infrastructure far beyond where it should be.”