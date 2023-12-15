CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a woman for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Deputies said they were called to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility on Wednesday, December 13. Arnissa Thomas, 53, of Winona, was arrested at the facility.

According to investigators, Thomas was at the jail to visit a county inmate whom she claimed was a related. During a routine search, a corrections officer discovered that Thomas had a packet of methamphetamine on her person.

Investigators said a search of Thomas’ vehicle yielded more drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Arnissa Thomas (Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas was booked into the Leflore County Jail. She faces charges of introducing contraband into a correctional facility to wit: methamphetamine, and possession of crack cocaine. She remains jailed awaiting a preliminary hearing.