CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with her vehicle and fleeing from the scene in Carroll County on Sunday, March 12.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said deputies responded to a report that two people had been hit by a van on around 3:30 a.m. on Winona Road in North Carrollton.

Deputies arrived to find the two people who were hit. They also discovered that a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was also hit by the same van. The driver of the Silverado said that it appeared the driver swerved to intentionally hit his vehicle.

The victims were transported to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

CCSO officials said witnesses identified the driver of the silver Honda Odyssey van as Brittni Lasha Rosa, 31, of Carrollton. The van was found a short distance from the accident and Rosa was found hiding in a field.

According to deputies, she appeared to be very intoxicated. She was charged with DUI first offense, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to have insurance information in the vehicle.