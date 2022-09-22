OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is behind bars after she was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Oxford on Tuesday, September 20.

Officials with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said the robbery happened at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Officers sent out the suspect’s description and vehicle information to local law enforcement.

The same day, the Water Valley Police Department told OPD officials that Karen Sue Bell, 60, of Water Valley, had been arrested.

She was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on an armed robbery charge. Her bond was set at $25,000.