Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenwood woman was arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Investigators found that Rhonda Luckett received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $28,362.00 due to Luckett failing to correctly report her household composition and household income to MDHS. They said Luckett failed to report that her children’s father was living in the home and working from January 2015 through October 2019.

A Leflore County Grand Jury indicted Luckett on a charge of food stamp fraud. The maximum penalty for food stamp fraud is three years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.