OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was found guilty in the death of beloved Ocean Springs mascot, Carl the rooster, will not serve any time in prison.

The Sun Herald reported Kendra Shaffer, a former Jones County corrections officer, received a 10-day suspended prison sentenced. She was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service at an animal shelter. Shaffer was also sentenced to six months probation.

According to the newspaper, Shaffer plans to appeal the conviction.

In October 2022, she was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of Carl.

Shaffer was accused of killing Carl on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Police said she was seen on surveillance video with other suspects taking the rooster.

Ocean Springs police said Shaffer has not been cooperative in helping identify the men in the video.

Shaffer previously worked for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and was fired after she was charged in connection the killing of the rooster.

In the wake of Carl’s death, residents along the Mississippi Coast held a second-line funeral, parade and other events in honor of the rooster.