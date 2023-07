GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was injured in a car vs. train collision in Gulfport, has died.

WXXV reported the woman, Antoinette Wynn, was pronounced brain dead on Thursday, July 13.

The crash happened on 25th Avenue near 14th Street in Gulfport on July 4. Investigators said Wynn and her three children had just left Jones Park, where they were watching a fireworks show, when their vehicle collided with a train.

Wynn’s three children are expected to make a full recovery.