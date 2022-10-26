OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster.

The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date.

Shaffer was accused of killing Carl on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Police said she was seen on surveillance video with other suspects taking the rooster.

Ocean Springs police said Shaffer has not been cooperative in helping identify the men in the video.

Kendra Shaffer (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Shaffer previously worked for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and was fired after she was charged in connection the killing of the rooster.

In the wake of Carl’s death, residents along the Mississippi Coast held a second-line funeral, parade and other events in honor of the rooster.