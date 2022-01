POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed four people.

The Sun Herald reported Tara Leigh Cox was sentenced on Monday, January 24. She pled guilty to four counts of felony driving under the influence. A judge sentenced Cox to serve 60 years with 30 years suspended.

The crash happened on Highway 53 in Pearl River County in 2018. Investigators said four people died and three were injured in the head-on collision.