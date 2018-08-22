Woman shot & killed in Vicksburg overnight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jasmine Nicole Adams

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The Vicksburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman is shot and killed.

It happened on Lake Hill Drive around 1:45 Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they found 25-year-old Jasmine Nicole Adams shot in the head. According to police, witnesses said someone fired several gunshots into the home and kicked the back door in.

Adams was taken to Merritt Health River Region where she later died from her injuries.

Police said three other people were inside the home at the time of the incident. No one else was hurt.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or logon to p3tips.com or www.centralmscrimestoppers.com