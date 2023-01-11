JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A warrant was issued for a woman in connection to the death of a man whose body was found inside a Jackson County hotel.

Jackson County deputies said they are searching for 39-year-old Mary Ann Slaughter, who’s also known as Mary Saldana. She is wanted for motor vehicle theft and for questioning in the suspicious death of Cody O’Neal on January 9.

Investigators said the stolen truck is a silver 2017 GMC Sierra Crew Cab with aftermarket chrome and wheels, chrome nerf bar, a black toolbox and fender flares painted to match the truck. The Mississippi tag is JG49859.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said investigators want to question Slaughter about the death of O’Neal. He was found deceased Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.

According to Ledbetter, Slaughter’s last known address is in the Hattiesburg area.

Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

If you have information on Slaughter’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.