JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman in Bay St. Louis won $10,000 from the Friday, February 4 Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the woman purchased her ticket from the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Bay St. Louis. She used Quick Pick to choose her numbers.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 7, 16, 34, 44 and 61 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 4.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier.