CLEAVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The second annual Big Night With Women in the Round will take place Tuesday, April 12 at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi at 7:00 p.m.

Award-winning singer/songwriters Ashley Cleveland, Carrie Tillis, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker will come together for a special evening of songs and stories.

The special event will raise funds to support the music education initiatives of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 and include a pre-event reception starting at 6:00 p.m.

For ticket information, contact GRAMMY Museum Mississippi at (662) 441-0100, or visit the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi website.