Woodville woman killed in drive-by shooting

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville woman was killed after 25 bullets were shot into her home on Monday, January 17.

The Natchez Democrat reported Judy White was shot and killed at her home on Judy Dahl Road around 7:00 p.m. Mayor Drew Pierson said he doesn’t believe she was the intended victim.

Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community town hall on Thursday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. He encouraged neighbors to attend to speak out on plans to end violence. Masks will be required at the event.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.