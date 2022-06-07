GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – In recognition of Worlds Oceans Day on Wednesday, June 8, Mississippi Aquarium will host several ocean-conservation activities and special guests.

World Oceans Day is observed as a way to detail the impact humans have on the oceans and the steps needed to protect them for future generations. According to the United Nations (U.N.), oceans cover more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface. Scientists believe the ocean produces at least 50% of our oxygen and oceanic food is the primary source of protein for more than a billion people.

Mississippi Aquarium activities for Worlds Oceans Day will include Local Adaptation to Climate Effects: Sea Level Rise. Dr. Renee Collini leads this group from Sea Grant/ MSU Coastal Extension. Northern Gulf Institute (NGI) will have outreach activities about ocean research and the Manatee Sighting Network (Dauphin Island Sea Lab) will discuss Manatees and their conservation with Aquarium guests.