Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco passes away

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco, 50, passed away after health complications on Monday, August 9.

According to Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association, Fulco died around 2:30 p.m.

He was at a Batesville hospital being treated for pneumonia. Fulco was being airlifted to a Memphis-area hospital, and he died while being transported.

Fulco is the second sheriff to pass away in less than a week in Mississippi. Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance passed away on Wednesday, August 4, due to COVID-19.