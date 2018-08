YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the body of a man found in an SUV near Benton is a man reported missing from Louisiana.

The Mississippi Crime Lab positively identified 32-year-old Shawn King of Benton, Louisiana.

According to investigators, King was supposed to start a new job. Relatives reported him missing August 3.

Authorities say it appears King fell asleep while driving and hit a tree.