Yo Gotti, Team ROC to pay for funeral expenses of Parchman inmate

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rapper Yo Gotti and Team ROC announced they will cover the funeral and autopsy expensed for Chadarion Henderson, 26. They said he was found dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary on August 1, 2021.

According to Team ROC, Henderson was moved to Parchman in July 2021 to finish his prison sentence. The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) website stated he was serving a five year sentence after being convicted on a burglary charge in Yazoo County.

Henderson allegedly told his mother that he feared for his life before he was found unresponsive in his cell. MDOC has not released any information about Henderson’s death at this time. His mother claimed she has reached out to prison officials at Parchman about her son’s death, but she has not received a response.

“The Henderson family deserves immediate answers regarding the circumstances around Chadarion’s sudden death as a 26-year-old. The lack of clarity and accountability is appalling and it’s no coincidence that the Mississippi Department of Corrections has averaged eight deaths per month since Dec. 2019. This is an absolute tragedy,” Team ROC stated.

Team ROC said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating Henderson’s death.