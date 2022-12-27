MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning.

Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire.

“I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor.

John Rowland Jr. lives across the street on Mount Olive Road south of Byhalia. He said he awoke early Monday morning to find his neighbor, who he describes as an older man, yelling for help.

According to the Marshall County EMA Director, firefighters discovered a body inside the home while trying to put out the flames.

Rowland identified the victim in the fire as 22-year-old Summer Malone, a young mother he says would often stay at the house.

Rowland has a sprained ankle from trying to help save Malone’s life. He says he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the horrific fire.

“It don’t matter what your life choices are you don’t deserve to burn. I don’t care what you do or how you do it. You don’t deserve to be burned alive,” said Rowland.

Rowland says the community is now trying to rally donations of all kinds to help the property owner get back on his feet after losing everything in the fire.